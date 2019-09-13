A Few Spotty Showers Today, Temperatures Boil Into Next Week

Above average temperatures are expected to continue through the week and into next week. With the tropical moisture taking a more eastward path, we’ll be left high and dry.

FRIDAY: Expect a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 90s. The heat index values will be into the triple digits. Look for a few stray showers or storms, some of which may last past sunset tonight. We’re still thinking our Friday Night football games will be okay, and things will clear up overnight with the bright, full Harvest moon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear and quiet. A few stray showers possible before midnight. Lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: The heat remains as temperatures soar into the low to mid 90s. Look for a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon as heat index values climb back into the triple digits. A few stray showers or storms are possible, but again, we’re anticipating no major impacts to Football games. Pack a poncho just in case something rolls around your way during tailgating or the game. We’ll have to monitor how a stalling boundary interacts with our region Saturday.

SUNDAY – NEXT WEEK: We’ve raised high temperatures and lowered rain chances since it now looks like any tropical moisture or disturbance will stay to our east. Plan on more 90s with no chances for widespread beneficial rainfall in the near term. We’ll likely keep the heat through the following weekend unless something changes.

TROPICS: Continuing to monitor a developing system in the Bahamas. The latest forecast brings it up the East Coast of Florida as Tropical Storm Humberto in the next few days, meaning any moisture we hoped for in our area looks unlikely now. Two more tropical waves in the open Atlantic must be monitored for development over the next 5 days as well. It’s too far out to determine how these will impact the United States, if they do at all.

