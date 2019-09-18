Hot Today, but Some Subtle Changes Are Coming

SUMMARY: The overall weather pattern will remain pretty dry going forward. Temperatures will cool starting Thursday so it won’t be AS bad but we’re still looking at generally above normal conditions into next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot again. Look for highs in the mid to upper 90s with the heat index into the triple digits. Today will be the last day for at least a few days seeing the extreme heat. Look for an isolated shower, but odds are very low and we will Partly cloudy and hot. Highs mainly in the mid to upper 90s with the heat index in the low 100s at times. While a stray shower can’t be ruled out we’re going to keep the mention of it out of the official forecast.

- Advertisement -

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and quiet. Lows in the low 70s to upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Not as hot out there as a weak boundary pushes through early in the morning from the east. That allows for drier air and slightly cooler air to filter in, dropping highs 5-10 degrees. We’ll be seeing the upper 80s and low 90s across the region. A few isolated showers are anticipated. This will turn it from very hot into hot days and cooler nights heading into the weekend.

FRIDAY – SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with comfortable lows in the mid to low 60s. Conditions will be very pleasant before the sun rises each day and after the sun sets, but the afternoon will still feel a bit toasty out there.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Fall officially arrives early Monday morning but we’re still looking at highs mainly in the lower 90s. Widespread moisture misses us to the west, but we’ll have the chance for at least an isolated shower or two in the afternoon.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram