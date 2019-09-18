Winston County deputies searching for man accused of writing bad checks

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Winston County deputies are searching for a man accused of peddling bogus checks.

Investigators said this man has written several checks at businesses in Winston County and Louisville over the last several weeks.

The problem — the checks belong to a closed account.

Deputies believe the crooked check writer could be signing off with big purchases in other communities.

Detectives have reason to believe the man is from the Golden Triangle.

Winston County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward if you can help identify him.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.