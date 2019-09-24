Heat Wave Incoming, Isolated Showers through Thursday

A few isolated showers are expected today, mainly south of US 82 and west of US 45. Most will stay dry. Temperatures look to climb heading into next week, when record highs will be in jeopardy.

TODAY: A few scattered showers are expected south of US 82, while areas to the north remain dry and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with the sky becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon. Look for light north winds 3-8 mph.

TONIGHT: An isolated shower can’t be ruled out, but overall we’ll stay dry and partly cloudy to mostly clear. Look for lows to fall into the low to mid 60s with light north winds under 3 mph.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: A few isolated showers again remain possible with a second cold front sinking in, though it likely does not clear through the area. The further north you are, the better your chance for rain is. Temperatures are back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEK: Overall, look for the hot weather to continue. Temperatures into the low to middle 90s look to continue with lots of sunshine and little to no chance for rain. Some spots will likely see upper 90s and we will also likely break some record highs heading into the first week of October.

TROPICS: Tropical storm Jerry will remain out at sea and is no concern to the mainland US. Tropical Storm Karen is one to be watched. Karen is west of the Lesser Antilles and lifting to the north past Puerto Rico. After Puerto Rico, a ridge of high pressure is expected to block it’s escape and force it to the west. It’s too far out to tell what Karen will do and where it will go beyond the turn to the west. Tropical Storm Lorenzo has also formed off the coast of Africa and begin it’s westward decent. No impacts are expected from Lorenzo to the mainland U.S as it likely becomes our 3rd major hurricane of the year.

