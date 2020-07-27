653 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- The number of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi drops Monday.

Dr. Thomas Dobbs reports 653 cases across the state and six deaths.

Dobbs says it is not unusual to see a lower amount after the weekend and he does not necessarily believe this is a start of a trend.

He also is reporting that nine hospitals in the state do not have ICU beds.

The state health officer says there are about 300 less non-COVID patients in hospitals this week, which is opening up rooms for people with the virus.

OCH Regional Medical Center is the only area hospital that posts its patient stats online.

It is reporting no ICU beds are available. Five of the hospital’s 14 COVID patients are in ICU.