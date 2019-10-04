Cold front #1 has pushed through, but it will take a little time to notice some changes. By tomorrow morning, lows will be down in the low to middle 60s, with some spots into the upper 50s. Cold front #2 arrives late this weekend into early Monday bringing more rain and storms.

TODAY:Cold front #1 has cleared through last night. While it won’t do a lot for us, it does knock us out of the record heat and down into the upper 80s to mid 90s through the weekend. While still above normal, dew points will tumble as dry air takes hold for a bit. Look for a mostly sunny sky with north winds 8-12 mph.

TONIGHT: Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures sink into the low to mid 60s. Some spots fall into the upper 50s. Winds remain light out of the north under 5 mph.

SATURDAY: The day looks dry but a few isolated showers are anticipated late Saturday Night, with better odds the closer to Memphis and the Tennessee State line. Look for a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds from the south at 2-6 mph. Clouds will increase into the afternoon.

SUNDAY – MONDAY: A cold front approaches the region, bringing numerous showers and storms with it. The best odds appear to be from late Sunday afternoon into Monday by Midday. Highs Sunday remain in the mid to upper 80s, but tumble into the 70s by Monday.

TUESDAY – THURSDAY: Fall weather holds on with warm days and cool nights. Highs will generally be in the upper 70s and low 80s, with nighttime lows in the 50s and 60s. It’ll be nice. By Thursday into the weekend, another Fall cold front looks to approach the region.

TROPICAL UPDATE: A disturbance heading into the Gulf of Mexico has low odds of formation in the next 5 days. While it remains unlikely to form, we’ll monitor.

