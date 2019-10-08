Winston Medical Center holds 17th annual health fair

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Winston Medical Center opened it’s doors to the public on Tuesday morning for its 17th annual health fair.

Vendors from a 120-mile radius lined the walls.

They offered everything from dermatology information, to cholesterol checks, blood pressure checks, and even cancer screenings.

Organizers said it’s all about letting residents in the community know they have options when it comes to health care.

“I hope they walk away with knowing that they have a lot of services available that they may not have been aware of, so we’re wanting to hopefully educate those individuals on what is out there, and I also hope that they walk away with knowledge on how to live healthier,” said marketing and public relations director Brandi Krajewski.

Organizers also said fair attendees can catch health issues they didn’t even know they had.