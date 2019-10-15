Parts of Natchez Trace Parkway still under burn ban

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Parts of the Natchez Trace remains under a burn ban, despite the state-wide burn ban being lifted Monday.

Some counties remain under a burn ban put in place by its Board of Supervisors. The Board of Supervisors has the option to lift the ban, allow it to expire or to extend the ban.

- Advertisement -

Bans are still in place in Attala County, Chickasaw County, and Lee County.

These bans mean campfires at the bicycle campground in Kosciusko near milepost 166, the Witchdance bicycle campground near milepost 233, and the Parkway Visitor Center bicycle campground near milepost 266 are still not allowed. Campfires are allowed at all other National Park Service campgrounds on the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Charcoal grills and cookstove are still allowed on the Parkway, but should only be used in designated areas. Visitors are also asked to only smoke in areas that are away from burnable fuels and to make sure the cigarette is completely out and thrown away.

Fireworks are always banned along the Trace and other federal lands.