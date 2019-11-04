Warming Briefly before More Rain Arrives

Look for sunshine and dry weather through the middle of the week. Late week, another system moves in bringing the chance for some rain. No severe weather is anticipated.

TODAY: Look for a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the low 60s. Winds remain light out of the south from 0-5 mph.

TONIGHT: We cool off into the low 40s and perhaps the upper 30s in a few spots. Winds look calm under a mostly clear sky.

TUESDAY – WEDNESDAY: We’ll see off and on cloud cover to start the week, but we’ll still see plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 as we get into Wednesday. We will remain dry through Wednesday night.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY: Showers will roll in during the day Thursday and last likely into Thursday Night. We’ll advertise some showers sticking around through the first half of Friday, but likely by Friday afternoon rain will be out of here with cooler weather. Look for Thursday highs in the mid 60s with lows Thursday Night dropping into the low 40s and upper 30s. Friday, highs are much cooler in the upper 40s and low 50s. No severe weather is expected, and rainfall amounts generally look to be light, though some areas could see over an inch.

THIS WEEKEND: We’ll see more sunshine and cooler weather with highs in the 50s and 60s. Lows at night are in the 30s.

