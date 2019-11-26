MSDH: New case of lung injury from vaping reported, state total now at 11

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A new case of lung injury from vaping has been reported in Mississippi.

The new case brings the state total to 11, with one death. Most of the cases have been in residents between the ages of 18 and 34.

The Center for Disease Control has identified Vitamine Acetate E as a chemical of concern for illness from vaping. The chemical can be used as an additive in vaping or e-cigarette products that contain THC.

The Mississippi Department of Health said the latest state and national findings vaping products containing THC that were obtained from informal sources, such as family and friends, are linked to most lung illnesses and play a major role in the outbreak.