One person is injured after shooting in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – One person is injured after a shooting in Tupelo Sunday afternoon.

Tupelo Police Department officers said they were dispatched to the North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency Room around 2:40 p.m. for a gunshot victim.

At the same time, officers were also called to an apartment in the 500 block of Lumpkin Street for a shooting.

Officers determined the victim in the ER was wounded at the Lumpkin address.

No other victims have been found.

The investigation is still open.

If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.