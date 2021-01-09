6th person arrested in Starkville shooting

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A sixth person is arrested in a Starkville shooting investigation.

Starkville Police say 17-year-old Quanterrius Dotson, 20-year-old Marquavious Guido, 18-year-old Austin Hudson, and 24-year-old Joshua Reed-Sims are all charged with attempted murder.

- Advertisement -

Their bond was set at $750,000 each.

Johnetta Campbell, 22, was arrested for hindering prosecution, a felony charge, and given a $25,000 bond.

Dominique Roberts Beasley, 30, turned himself in Saturday morning to investigators. He is charged with attempted murder.

On the morning of December 30th, a shooting was reported on North Montgomery Street near Garrard Road.

One person was injured.

The incident remains under investigation.