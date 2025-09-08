7 Days for the Troops Founder holds food drive in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo military veteran known for spending a week camped out in the food court at the mall has spent the weekend living on a tower at Sam’s, helping local food pantries.

7 Days for the Troops Founder Scott Burns heard that local food pantries were facing shortages, so he and some volunteers put up the “Honor Tower” in the Sam’s Club parking lot.

Since Friday, September 5, Burns has collected non-perishable food items or cash donations, which will all go to local food pantries.

Burns said that although he is known for helping wounded veterans, he also wanted to do something to help fill the shelves at area food pantries.

“I have been in a situation where I could benefit from what the food pantry offered, and so I wanted to do my part to help, because, as tight as things are, there is always someone worse off than you. So we wanted to use our influence, I guess, to do something a little different and positive for the community,” said 7 Days for the Troops Scott Burns.

Although Burns is wrapping up his Community Food Drive, you can still donate through his personal Facebook page.

