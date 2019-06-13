7 Days for Troops fundraiser held in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An annual fundraiser that helps provide housing for disabled veterans received a head start.

“7 Days for the Troops” held a sponsor party benefiting Purple Heart Homes and Gold Star Families. For five dollars, guests could enjoy food at Tupelo’s “Brick and Spoon” and meet area military veterans and their families.

Scott Burns is a disabled Marine veteran who started 7 Days for the Troops.

Later this month, he will spend one week camped inside the Mall at Barnes Crossing, to raise money for Purple Heart Homes and Gold Star Families.

“The funnest part is to come out to the food court, June the 30 through July 6, because we will be raffling off items and having lots of fun,” said Burns.

7 Days for the Troops has raised nearly $170,000 for disabled veterans who need modifications to their homes.