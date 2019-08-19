7-year-old riding four-wheeler hit by SUV

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A seven-year-old is recovering after being hit by an SUV over the weekend.

Itawamba County Chief Deputy Jimmy Sartin said the child was riding a four-wheeler and crossing Old Highway 30 in Kirkville.

A Ford Expedition struck the child. Investigators said the four-wheeler pulled out in front of that SUV.

The child was flown to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis and is in critical condition.

Investigators have ruled it as an accident and said no charges will be filed.