70-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in foot
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies made an arrest in a weekend shooting.
70-year-old Norris Gene Smith was charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault.
Deputies were called to the 1500 block of New Light Road on Saturday for a person who had been shot.
Law enforcement found a woman with a wound to her foot.
She was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center to be treated.
Smith’s bond was set at $10,000.
He remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.