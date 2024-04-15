70-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in foot

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies made an arrest in a weekend shooting.

70-year-old Norris Gene Smith was charged with one count of domestic violence-aggravated assault.

Deputies were called to the 1500 block of New Light Road on Saturday for a person who had been shot.

Law enforcement found a woman with a wound to her foot.

She was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center to be treated.

Smith’s bond was set at $10,000.

He remains in the Oktibbeha County jail.

