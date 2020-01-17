Thundershowers Saturday with Cold Air Arriving for Next Week

TODAY: Look for a mostly cloudy sky with breezy south and east winds 5-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Any showers should hold off until the late afternoon and evening hours, with more showers likely overnight Friday. Highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s.

TONIGHT: Look for a mostly cloudy sky with lows at night falling to near 50. Showers and a few thundershowers are expected by the morning. Breezy south and east winds 5-15 mph continue with gusts as high as 30 mph.

SATURDAY: More chances for showers and storms return to the area with highs in the mid 60s. We do not expect any strong storms with this front. Thankfully, the strong cold front will push through by Saturday Night bringing an end to the rainy and warm pattern and transitioning us into a more classic winter pattern. It does also bring arctic air quickly into the region. Lows Saturday Night fall into the low 30s with a clearing sky.

SUNDAY – WEDNESDAY: We’ll finally dry out for Sunday as we see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be much cooler with morning lows in the teen and 20s and highs only in the 30s and 40s each day, with more sunshine than not. Clouds begin to increase again by Wednesday.

THURSDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: It unfortunately appears that more heavy rain may be on the way. We’ll likely see a few isolated showers and increasing clouds by Thursday, with the better chance coming on Friday and Saturday. Still, it’s a ways off and things may change, but signals support this broad forecast.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Support is still their for overall cooler than average weather heading through the end of the month, but we also look to be wetter than average. We’ll keep you updated on changes, but do note that this does not say that we won’t have some mild and stormy days still. We’ll keep you updated.

