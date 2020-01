SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI)- The Lee County Coroner’s Office is investigating a drowning death.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green told WCBI, a man was found in Saltillo on County Road 681 Sunday night. Green said the man appears to have drowned.

- Advertisement -

Not much else is known at this time.

More information is expected to be released Monday morning.

Stay with WCBI for the latest updates.