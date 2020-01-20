Sunflower County Coroner confirms inmate death at Parchman prison

PARCHMAN, Miss. (Associated Press)- Another inmate has died at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman over the weekend.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said Gabriel Carmen was found hanging Saturday night by officers.

The officers report the inmate was irate and throwing feces earlier in the day.

Carmen was last seen during a Saturday evening security check.

Between December 29 and January 3, five inmates were killed and several others were injured due to violence inside the prisons.