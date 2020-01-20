Greek organizations give back during Blessings in a Backpack donation drive

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI ) – Two greek organizations spent the MLK holiday helping stock the shelves of a local charity.

Members of the Starkville chapter Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity held their annual Blessings in a Backpack donation drive.

Members said they know the meals some children get at school are the most filling and nutritious of the day.

So the food collected Monday will help ensure children have food to take home on the weekends.

“Today is a community impact day. It’s a day that we look to give the community not just in Starkville, but our organizations do this all across the United States,” said Alpha Kappa Alpha member Georgetta Carr.

The groups collected more than 1,300 food items to donate to the Backpack Program.