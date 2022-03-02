70s return, last through the weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The stretch of warm, dry weather will continue through the end of the week. Small chances for rain arrive for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine today with highs soaring into the lower and middle 70s – an early taste of spring perfection!

REST OF WEEK: Sunny to partly cloudy sky conditions highlight Thursday and Friday’s forecast. The weather stays dry, but slight increases in moisture are expected each day. This should help to combat any developing fire weather concerns. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Outside of a random shower or two in the afternoon, the weather stays dry and increasingly humid and breezy at times. Daytime highs will hover near 80 degrees both days!

NEXT WEEK: A cold front will sweep through the region Monday, bringing a good chance of scattered showers and storms. A few storms could become locally strong, but details on any potential severe threat remain unclear at this point. Beyond Monday, forecast models remain inconsistent on when the next wave of rain might arrive. Scattered showers will stay possible Tuesday, but a more organized rain event could move in by next Thursday.