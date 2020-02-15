More Rain Showers On The Way

FOLLOW THIS LINK FOR THE LATEST RIVER LEVELS

SATURDAY NIGHT: Look for a mostly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the low 40s. A few isolated showers are possible after midnight, but this will not impact rivers.

SUNDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy day with isolated showers possible at any point. The best odds will be in the morning hours. Highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s with south winds 3-8 mph. Rainfall amounts will be light and not impact rivers.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Showers are expected to be done before sunset.

MONDAY: Another mostly cloudy day with some scattered afternoon showers expected. Highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. Lows near 60 Monday night.

TUESDAY: Numerous to widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are expected. We’ll monitor the threat for severe weather, but overall it remains low. Some areas could see an inch or two of rain. Highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder air returns. Highs may only top out in the upper 40s. Areas of scattered rain showers are expected, with the best odds to the south. Lows fall back into the 30s.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Things trend dry with sunshine Friday and Saturday, but by Sunday odds are in our favor for another rain event to move in. We’ll watch closely and keep you updated.

