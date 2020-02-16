Morning Fog and Drizzle turns into Thundershowers by Monday Night

FOLLOW THIS LINK FOR THE LATEST RIVER LEVELS

TONIGHT: Look for a mostly cloudy sky. Area of fog and drizzle are likely. Some sprinkles cannot be ruled out. Lows fall into the 40s with winds becoming calm by morning.

MONDAY: Look for highs in the middle 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Morning clouds and fog will hang around, potentially into the afternoon. If that happens, some areas may only get into the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered showers and a few storms move in again Monday evening into Monday night. Lows are in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY: Scattered to numerous showers and storms will push through the area throughout the day. Temperatures climb into the 60s with some spots in the low 70s possible. Expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with rain possible region-wide. By the time the rain ends late Tuesday Night, the median is to see between 0.5″ and 1″ of rain, with some spots seeing more and others seeing less.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY: There may be some lingering showers Wednesday morning south of US-82, but the day overall trends drier. Wednesday evening more rain moves in, becoming widespread Wednesday Night. Widespread rain showers continue into Thursday. Flooding is not an immediate concern, and rivers will not be overly burdened by this round of rain. Look for highs in the 40s and perhaps low 50s. Lows at night are in the 30s. Showers may add up to an additional inch of rain in the region, but most spots will see less.

FRIDAY – NEXT WEEKEND: Things trend dry with sunshine Friday and Saturday, but by Sunday odds are in our favor for another rain event to move in. We’ll watch closely and keep you updated.

