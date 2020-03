MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen woman was killed in a morning accident during a heavy rainstorm.

Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the car Kristy Smith, 29, was driving left the highway and hit a tree.

The one-car accident happened just after 9 a.m. on Highway 8, just east of Aberdeen.

Smith died at the scene from multiple trauma.

Gurley said that Smith was the only person in the vehicle.

State troopers are investigating the crash.