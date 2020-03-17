Reserved parking spots being provided for restaurants to deliver food curbside

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In an effort to limit the amount of people in restaurants due to the coronavirus outbreak, Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill said a curbside service is now available.

Spruill said restaurants in Starkville are now being provided reserved parking spots for customers to park and receive their food.

- Advertisement -

Kiel Hebert, part-owner of Moes BBQ, said it has been a tough time for restaurants as of late.

Hebert is thankful that Spruill has allowed restaurants to continue to provide food to customers.

“We are starting our curbside delivery service, which our mayor Spruill has set up for us. So we have designated parking spots out front you can call it in and we will run right out to you. And yeah we are making it as easy as possible as we can,” said Hebert.

Hebert said the restaurant is taking every precaution possible to make sure customers feel safe when visiting.