Republican primary runoff election for 2nd Congressional District rescheduled

Governor Tate Reeves announced Friday the Republican primary runoff election for the 2nd Congressional District has been rescheduled.

The new runoff election date is June 23. The election had originally been set for March 31.

- Advertisement -

Governor Reeves said conducting an election during the COVID-19 outbreak would put poll workers and voters in unnecessary risk.

The election calendar will continue to be monitored and Governor Reeves will consult with health officials as he looks at other upcoming elections in the state.