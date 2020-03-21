City of Tupelo drafts plans for essential and nonessential businesses

TUPELO, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The City of Tupelo is drafting Executive Orders to be ratified by Tupelo City Council dealing with the following topics:

• Compliance with CDC and Mississippi State Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines will be mandatory and enforced effective midnight tonight.

• Essential and Nonessential Businesses will be identified and defined. Nonessential

businesses will be ordered closed until midnight March 29, 2020. Essential businesses are

defined as whether they provide essential workers needed to maintain the services and

functions depended on daily and that need to be able to operate resiliently during the COVID19 pandemic response.

• A Shelter In Place Order will be issued to all citizens and travel will be limited to and from

essential businesses and travel for self or family care.

• To the extent allowed by law, moratoriums will be announced on utility disconnections,

evictions, and foreclosures. We will continue to update and provide a more extensive list of essential and nonessential businesses. We can release the following as they relate to essential or nonessential businesses:

Essential: Medical and Health Care Clinics and Facilities, Grocery Stores, Hardware Stores,

Pharmacies, Daycares, Businesses in the supply chain for essential businesses—such as medical, food supply, etc., Banks, Gas Stations, Veterinarian Clinics, Professional Services which serve said companies

Nonessential: Theatres, Gyms, Recreational Facilities, Barbers & Beauty Salons, Massage, Nail, Day Spas, Shopping Malls, Sporting and Concert venues, Retail Stores

Exemptions will be provided for any business that can comply with CDC and MSDH guidelines and not be open to the general public other than by curbside, carry out, delivery, telework from home, or similar means and any business may seek exemption by separate order of Mayor or majority of Tupelo City Council.