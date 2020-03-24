SUMMARY: Showers are storms are likely in our northern counties this Tuesday morning. A few of the storms could produce some hail. A few strong to severe storms may occur Tuesday afternoon and evening as we’re under a Level 1-2 Risk. Quiet,sunny and warmer weather looks to build back in for the middle to end of the work week. More storms possible on Saturday before another break Sunday into Monday.

TUESDAY: A batch of morning showers and storms in our northern counties followed by a lull as a warm front moves north. Southwesterly winds gusting up to 20-25 mph boost temperatures to around 80 by early to mid afternoon. Additional storms are expected after 2 p.m. and some of them may be strong to severe with damaging wind, hail, and perhaps even an isolated tornado ahead of a strong cold front. The threat will diminish by mid evening.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain comes to an end by midnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Some cloudy skies in the morning will make way for more sunshine in the afternoon as high pressure builds into the Mid South. Highs in the low 70s with a light northwest wind.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Cooler lows in the 50.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Lots of sunshine mixed in with a few clouds at times and warm. Highs well into the mid 80s as winds pick up from the south. Some new record highs can’t be ruled out. Overnight lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY: Staying warm with more highs in the lower 80s. Additional showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening with another cold front heading our way. Some strong storms can’t be ruled out and it’s something we’re going to continue monitoring.

SUNDAY-MONDAY: High pressure will be moving back in, allowing for dry and mostly sunny conditions with a slight rain chance on Sunday. High temperatures much cooler in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

