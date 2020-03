OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body of a missing Starkville man is believed to have been found.

Investigators with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department said a person was found in the woods near Skinner Road and Oktoc Road.

The person is believed to be Mr. Abraham Potts, a 69-YEAR-OLD man who has been missing since March 6th.

The body has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for identification.