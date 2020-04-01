Sunny & pleasant weather returns

SUMMARY: Quiet and sunny weather builds in for the rest of the week with cooler but pleasant temperatures. A few rain showers will be possible by the weekend, but not looking to be much. Better chances of showers & storms will move in early next week.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine expected. Highs in the mid 60s. Light N to NW wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few clouds and chilly. Lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the lower 70s. Upper 40s to near 50 degrees for lows Thursday night.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun & clouds. Just a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s Friday night.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and mild with a stray shower or sprinkle possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: A mix of sun & clouds with a few scattered showers possible. High temperatures warming up into the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers and storms possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some showers and storms possible. Highs in the middle 70s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and the WCBI News App