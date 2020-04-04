MSDH confirms 1,455 COVID-19 cases with 35 total deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health confirms 97 new cases of COVID-19 across the state with 6 new deaths Saturday.

Coronavirus cases have been identified in 30 long-term care facilities around the state, most within the past week.

The total number of cases in Mississippi since March 11 now stands at 1,455, with 35 total deaths.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered.

Call any time: 877-978-6453.