257 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mississippi

There are now 2,260 cases total of COVID-19 in Mississippi.

On top of that, the state health department reported nine new deaths Thursday bringing the state’s total to 76.

- Advertisement -

Five new cases have been reported in Oktibbeha County. Another case was reported in Lowndes County, and so far there are 14 cases reported in Clay County.

257 new cases were reported Thursday.

According to data on the state health department website, 58% of those diagnosed were women.

For a complete list of COVID-19 in Mississippi, click here.