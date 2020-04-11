Young entrepreneurs produce masks for public and healthcare providers

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) — If you plan to make a trip to the grocery store or the drugstore, the CDC recommends wearing a face mask.

Medical masks are in short supply, and sewing groups are helping by making cloth masks and donating them to health care workers.

For a pair of sisters, sewing masks started as a project and is quickly turning into a kitchen table business.

The oldest sister, Kiersten Burnett, said she came up with the idea from the help of her mother.

“Since the coronavirus has been going on I have been trying to help the community by giving away masks to some citizens and also selling masks for money to get my supplies,” said Kiersten.

Kiersten and Kaylee Burnett spend part of each day that the sewing machine. The results are masks measured, cut and sewn from scratch.

“Well my part of the whole thing that we are doing is I basically have to put together all the stuff, lay it out and just build it up so she can sew it and we’re trying to help the community by doing this,” said Kaylee.

They use a variety of fabrics and patterns so anyone can wear them at any time. The sisters are also helping small businesses by buying fabric locally.

“I think it’s helpful since the social distancing and some people don’t want to do it as you can tell but I think the mask will actually help like keep all of their germs to themselves,” said Kiersten.

During this pandemic, the duo is happy to help in any way they can.

“Usually when everybody calls us, we’ll either meet them places or they will come to our house if we know them like that are we’ll just ship it to them,” said Kaylee.

It takes about 15 to 20 minutes to complete, then Kiersten and Kaylee are on to the next one.

Right now, the money they make is going back into their business, helping with fabric costs.

If you would like to buy a mask from the girls, you can email them at kandkcreated02@gmail.com for more information.