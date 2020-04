JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 139 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

The new positive cases bring the state’s total to 2,781 cases.

- Advertisement -

3 new deaths are also being reported as of Sunday.l

Mississippi is now at 96 total Coronavirus deaths.

548 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Over 20 thousand people have been tested by the Health Department and private labs.