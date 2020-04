JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Department of Health reports 181 new cases of COVID-19 with 12 new deaths.

The total of Mississippi’s cases since March 11 now stands at 3,974 with 152 deaths.

Two new long-term care facilities have also reported COVID-19 cases.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered.

Call any time: 877-978-6453.