City of Columbus allows barber shops, salons, and gyms to reopen

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Following a special called meeting Saturday afternoon, Columbus Mayor Robert Smith announced a revision to the city’s previous decision to keep barbershops, nail salons, and gyms closed, despite Governor Tate Reeves’ Executive Order allowing them to reopen.

As of Monday, May 11, all Columbus barber shops, beauty shops, nail salons, gyms, fitness centers, tattoo parlors, tanning salons, and spas can reopen.

The Governor’s Executive Order 1480 authorizes these businesses to reopen, but they are not required to open.