SUMMARY: It will be feeling more like summer heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be warming up into the mid to upper 80s and it will be humid. Scattered showers and storms are possible almost everyday the next few days thanks to a lot of moisture pumping in from the Gulf of Mexico. Not looking to be a complete washout or no severe weather is expected.

THURSDAY: It’s a mild & humid start to our Thursday this morning with temperatures already in the upper 50s to lower/mid 60s and a few clouds. It’s only going to get warmer as we’ll climb up to the mid 80s for highs by the afternoon. Just a chance of a few stray afternoon showers and storms. Winds SE 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A chance of scattered showers and storms. Otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. A small chance of a shower or storm.

SUNDAY: Scattered chance of showers and storms continues. Highs stay warm & humid in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and storms remain possible. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Sunny to mostly sunny skies and warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

