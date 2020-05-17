44 area seniors graduate from GTECHS program

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) — Saturday was a day that seniors in GTECHS didn’t think would happen.

They were able to have a graduation ceremony — but as a drive-thru version.

Even though everyone had to practice social distancing, the support from GTECHS brought everyone closer.

“You know early on in this crisis we didn’t know what we’d be able to do and we hated not to recognize these graduates to some manner so we decided to try this drive-thru graduation so we could keep people socially isolated and keep people separated and we were concerned but it’s been a pleasant outcome and its been a good day for the parents and students,” said Scott Alsobrooks, the President of EMCC.

Family and friends gathered together to commemorate the class of 2020 especially. Each senior drove by in decorated cars and each walked to receive a diploma individually.

“This was such a great way to celebrate and I’m excited that we could have graduation on the originally scheduled graduation day,” said Jill Savely, the principle of GTECHS. “We pulled the kids and kind of asked them what they wanted their graduation to look like and they wanted a way to be together, they had requested a parade so EMCC offered up the communiversity and it kind of allowed us to put all of those things together and help them celebrate.”

These students will be earning not only a high school diploma — but an associate’s degree as well.

“You know I think today, we just kind of felt all of the emotions because we’ve watched these kids really put their heads down and go to work over the last four years and then when we knew that we wouldn’t be coming back to school, they missed prom, they’ve missed senior night and those kinds of things so be able to be here today and to be here together as a group has meant the world to me,” said Savely.

Even though these students weren’t able to walk across a stage, they still got the recognition they deserve.

“I certainly think this was a memorable experience for them,” said Alsobrooks. “Them not being able to walk on stage is disappointing and doing a traditional graduation but this is one for the ages I’ve been saying, this very unique to drive through and get their picture up on the jumbotron so this will be one we will remember a long time after this and I hope they enjoyed it.”

44 students from Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay, and Noxubee counties are part of this graduating class.