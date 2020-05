MSDH reports 402 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health reported 402 new cases of COVID-19 Friday. The new cases brought the state’s total to 12,624 cases. Over 1,600 of those cases were in long-term care facilities

16 new deaths were also reported Friday. One of those deaths was in Oktibbeha and Monroe County. Statewide, 596 coronavirus deaths have been reported.

MSDH estimated about 7,800 people have recovered from the virus in Mississippi.

In the WCBI viewing area:

Mississippi:

Calhoun County 60 cases (total) 4 deaths (total) 23 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility deaths

Chickasaw County 125 cases (total) 12 deaths (total) 34 LTC facility cases 8 LTC facility deaths

Choctaw County 29 cases (total) 2 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Clay County 95 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Itawamba County 81 cases (total) 7 deaths (total) 34 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Lafayette County 116 cases (total) 3 deaths (total) 37 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Lee County 99 cases (total) 5 deaths (total) 8 LTC facility cases 1 LTC facility deaths

Lowndes County 139 cases (total) 7 deaths (total) 17 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility death

Monroe County 231 cases (total) 24 deaths (total) 92 LTC facility cases 21 LTC facility deaths

Montgomery County 77 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Noxubee County 152 cases (total) 4 death (total) 14 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Oktibbeha County 126 cases (total) 9 deaths (total) 29 LTC facility cases 6 LTC facility deaths

Pontotoc County 26 cases (total) 2 deaths (total) 3 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Prentiss County 37 cases (total) 3 death (total) 22 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Tishomingo County 22 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 1 LTC facility case 0 LTC facility deaths

Union County 68 cases (total) 4 death (total) 20 LTC facility cases 3 LTC facility deaths

Webster County 27 cases (total) 1 death (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Winston County 92 cases (total) 0 deaths (total) 0 LTC facility cases 0 LTC facility deaths

Yalobusha County 79 cases (total) 4 death (total) 24 LTC facility cases 4 LTC facility death



Alabama: