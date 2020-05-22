Gov. Tate Reeves gives guidelines for outdoor recreational facilities to reopen

Mississippians will soon be able to go to outdoor recreational facilities. In his daily coronavirus briefing, Gov. Tate Reeves signed a new executive order giving guidelines for the facilities to reopen. Facilities will be able to reopen Monday at 8 a.m.

Mississippi will continue to be under a Safer-At-Home order for the rest of the month.

For businesses/facilities:

Before they can reopen, the entire outdoor park must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom, including areas not open to the public.

All outdoor parks are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Waiting areas and lines must mark spots at least 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing. Employees must be stationed there to make sure social distancing is followed.

No more than 50% of the outdoor park’s capacity.

Outdoor parks must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

Equipment must be rearranged and/or deactivated to ensure at least 6 feet between customers.

All high-touch areas must be sanitized at least once every two hours.

Hand sanitizer must be placed at all entrances.

Food services are allowed, following restaurant guidelines under Executive Order No. 1478.

For employees:

All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Face coverings must be provided to all employees. Employees are required to wear that face covering throughout their shift and clean or replace daily.

For customers:

Customers must be screened upon entry into the outdoor park.

Customers must sanitize their hands upon entry and when moving between rides or equipment.

SCHOOLS & SPORTS COMPLEXES