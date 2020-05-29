Pearl River Resort taken steps to protect guests, associates

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WCBI) – The Pearl River Resort has taken steps to make sure the property was safe for guests and associates when it reopened.

The resort’s plans included strict sanitation and safety protocols in casinos, hotels, and restaurants.

Associates would be required to wear facemasks and there will be plexiglass barriers and hand sanitizer stations throughout the property.

To ensure social distancing, many slot machines have been turned off and there will be a limited number of players for table games.

The resort also installed UV lighting technology that will filter and clean the air, cleaning units on handrails, and machines that will disinfect gaming chips.

All guests and associates would have their temperatures taken before entering.

The resort has not announced a reopening date.