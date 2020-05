LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss (WCBI) – The man who died in a Lowndes County workplace accident Friday has been identified.

Coroner Greg Merchant said Vernon resident Mitchell L. Welch was pronounced dead on the scene.

The incident happened about 2 o’clock at TNT Truck Repair, just off Highway 45 North.

Merchant said Welch was under a truck when the jack broke and crushed him.

He was apparently working on a large propane truck.