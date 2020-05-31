Two MSU students dead, one critically injured in single-car crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – WREG reports two people are dead and another is critically injured after a single-car crash in DeSoto County Sunday night.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, three Mississippi State students were in the car when it crashed on Getwell Road near Gray’s Creek.

One person was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition and the other two died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the names of the students have not been released.