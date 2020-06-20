Winston County residents gather to fight against systematic racism

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Protests continue all over the country IN support OF the Black Lives Matter movement and racial Equality. And in Winston county today, people joined the movement.

“To see this means the world to me, it’s like the first real sign of people coming together,” said protester Karl Edwards.

Residents of Louisville and Winston county gathered to stand up against systematic racism and to fight for equality.

Organizer Lawrence Sangster says that events like this show how strong their community truly is.

“No matter what creed or race we are, that’s the reason why we should be able to do any of this together. Just say we get a situation together, all of the county will have to come together if we have to protect our county,” said Sangster. “We want people to be able to understand that Winston county can come together to be able to protect their county, protect their people, be able to protect society and people here citywide.”

Edwards said that change is being made, even all over the world.

“Its a miracle to me that every state is protesting, overseas protesting. We are here together in Louisville, Mississippi, its a great step for mankind,” said Edwards.

Protesters say now, it is time for…

“Action, action. No more talk, but action,” said Edwards. “All the things that people have said that need to be done, you know, they need to be done. No more talk.”

President of Women in the NAACP Carolyn Hampton said that change needs to be made.

“For too long, we have analyzed, for too long we have strategized, for too long we have talked, for too long we have marched, for too long we have protested,” said Hampton. “It’s time to take action.”

“Black lives matter,” said Sangster. “You know all lives matter but at the end of the day right now black lives matter and we need your help.”

Everyone at the rally was required to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.