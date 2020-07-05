Inmate escapes from Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The search is on for an escapee from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections says 40-year-old Arthur Lestrick was confirmed missing early Sunday morning from Unit 28, a work camp.

Lestrick is serving life for capital murder in Copiah County.

He was sentenced Nov. 18, 2009.

Lestrick is a black male with brown eyes and black hair weighing 140 pounds at 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Lestrick’s whereabouts should contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611.