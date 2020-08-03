Jobs coming to Lee County

JACKSON (WCBI) – A fixture in the furniture industry is expanding again. Ashley Furniture is expanding its Verona and Saltillo plants The $22 million investment will see $13 million spent to add a building to its Verona plant which will boost its bedding operation and create 30 jobs The balance goes to Saltillo and will be spent on acquiring and relocating equipment 100 jobs will follow the expansion

Below is the company release

Jackson, Miss. (Aug. 3, 2020) – Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. is expanding operations at its facilities in Verona and Saltillo. The expansions represent a combined corporate investment of $22 million and will create a total of 130 jobs across the two facilities.

“For years, Ashley Furniture has been a prominent employer in North Mississippi, with thousands of Mississippians in the region producing high-quality furniture and bedding products for consumers around the world,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “As the world’s leading furniture manufacturer, Ashley Furniture demands a skilled workforce to manufacture its products so the company can continue to live up to its legacy of superior craftsmanship. Ashley Furniture found that workforce in our great state, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with this company with this amazing $22 million investment and creating even more skilled jobs in Mississippi in the years to come.”

In Verona, Ashley’s investment of $13 million will include a building addition and new equipment to support its furniture and bedding locations across North Mississippi. The company will add 30 new jobs at the Verona facility. In Saltillo, Ashley will be upgrading the facility and adding new equipment to support the expansion of its bedding products and mattresses. The company is investing $9 million and adding 100 jobs in Saltillo.

“Ashley Furniture has been doing business in the state of Mississippi for more than two decades, add we look forward to continuing to expand our company footprint here,” said Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. President and CEO Todd Wanek. “Our vision is to be the best furniture company. With over 3,000 skilled employees, we know we are well prepared to grow our brand.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements and the relocation of equipment. Lee County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are providing assistance for the expansions. Three Rivers Planning and Development District will oversee the grant administration.

“As a powerhouse in the furniture manufacturing industry, Ashley Furniture has found the ingredients for success, such as a quality trained workforce and supportive business climate, in North Mississippi so the company can maintain its foothold as a global leader in this thriving sector,” said MDA Interim Executive Director John Rounsaville. “MDA, along with our partners at Lee County, TVA and TRPDD, is proud to once again partner with Ashley Furniture as the company expands and brings 130 new job opportunities to the people of Lee County.”

“TVA and Tombigbee Electric Power Association congratulate Ashley Furniture on its decision to expand operations and create new job opportunities in Lee County,” said TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley. “It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s commitment to continued growth in North Mississippi, and we are proud to partner with the Mississippi Development Authority, Community Development Foundation and Lee County officials to help celebrate this announcement.”

“Ashley Furniture is one of the most recognized furniture brands in the world, and we are honored that they build their high-quality products right here in Lee County,” said Lee County Board of Supervisors President Tommie Lee Ivy. “Ashley’s continued investment is a testament to their trust in both our people and our partnerships.”

“On behalf of the Community Development Foundation, we’d like to express our sincere gratitude to Ashley Furniture for continually investing and creating more and better jobs in our community. We also want to thank the Mississippi Development Authority and Governor Reeves for their support with this project,” said Community Development Foundation Chairman Tollie White.

The company plans to fill the 130 new jobs by spring 2021. Ashley Furniture employs more than 3,000workers across its four North Mississippi locations in Ecru, Ripley, Saltillo and Verona.

###