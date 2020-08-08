Suspects arrested and charged in shooting death of MHP officer

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Multiple suspects have been taken into custody regarding the shooting death of off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said 24-year-old Treyon Washington, 17-year-old Cdarrius Norman, and 25-year-old Damion Whittley have been arrested and charged with murder.

Washington was arrested in Jefferson County and is currently at the Jefferson County Detention Facility with no bond.

Washington and Norman were arrested in New Orleans and are currently awaiting extradition to Mississippi.

Trooper Morris was shot and killed while working his second job as a postal worker in southwest Mississippi.

The shooting happened on Highway 61 in Jefferson County around 4:30 Friday morning.

Morris was a 27 year veteran with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Morris was inside his truck when he was killed.

MBI, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Marshals Service, and Louisiana State Police all assisted in the investigation.

Lt. Troy Morris was 58 years old.