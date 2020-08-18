UPDATE: Man found dead on tugboat died from natural causes

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Officials say the man found dead on a boat on the Tombigbee waterway appears to be natural causes.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the man as 47-year-old Huey Freil of Dora, Alabama.

Freil was the captain of a southbound Tombigbee river tugboat.

The other crew members say Freil hadn’t been feeling well the last few days and planned to visit a doctor Tuesday.

Monday afternoon around 4 p.m. Freil had called up to the pilot on duty asking for an ambulance.

Once a medical team made it to the boat, they weren’t able to revive him.