Gov. Reeves declares state of emergency in response to tropical storms

(PRESS RELEASE) – Saturday, Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency in preparation and response to Tropical Storm Laura and Tropical Storm Marco, which are expected to make landfall early next week.

“This has happened ten times since 1869 that two storms are anticipated to hit the United States of America within a one week period. We are monitoring very closely both Tropical Storm Marco and Tropical Storm Laura,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Both of these storms have a number of landmasses that they have to likely go over, and we know that that brings a significant lack of predictability. We have a lot to learn about these storms over the next two or three days before we know for sure what’s going to occur.”

- Advertisement -

The Governor made the announcement at Saturday’s press conference at the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency headquarters, which you can view on our Facebook page here.

You can view the signed State of Emergency declaration here.