MBI issues state-wide alert asking for help in death investigation

CLARKE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issues a state-wide alert asking for help in a death investigation.

Clarke County deputies and MBI investigators found a cross on a silver chain on an unidentified man’s neck.

Law enforcement hope someone will recognize the cross because no one has been able to identify the person found dead.

The man found is described as being African-American, 50 to 60 years old, about five foot – eight inches tall, and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

He was found on the side of Highway 18, east of Pachuta.

Clarke County is just south of Meridian.

If you have any information, call the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office (601) 776-5252.